DFSCoin (DFS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $0.00

DFSCoin (CURRENCY:DFS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. DFSCoin has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $0.00 worth of DFSCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFSCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0722 or 0.00000810 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DFSCoin has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007804 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00023456 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00217226 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000030 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000933 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000245 BTC.

DFSCoin Profile

DFS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. DFSCoin’s total supply is 46,152,356 coins and its circulating supply is 17,710,562 coins. The Reddit community for DFSCoin is /r/DFScoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DFSCoin is dfscoins.com. DFSCoin’s official Twitter account is @draftlikeaboss and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DFSCoin

DFSCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFSCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

