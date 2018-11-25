Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (DHIL) to Issue Dividend of $8.00 on December 11th

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 30th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 8.00 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, December 11th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This is a boost from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous dividend of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $175.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $617.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.67. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 1-year low of $157.55 and a 1-year high of $219.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

DHIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

