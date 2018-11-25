Diana Shipping (DSX) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX)’s share price rose 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.42. Approximately 655,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 391,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

DSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 886,458 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 530,571 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,058,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 277,607 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,004,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 124,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 101,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 50 dry bulk carriers, including 22 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

