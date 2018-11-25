Digital Insurance Token Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 54.7% lower against the US dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $144,178.00 and approximately $443.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.15 or 0.01444457 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00015584 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007669 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 209,729,950 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg.

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

