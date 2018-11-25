Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $627.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.66. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $22.65.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,895,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,391,000 after buying an additional 258,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,316,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,200,000 after buying an additional 78,348 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,147,019 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $56,173,000 after buying an additional 23,426 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,775 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,613,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,346,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,263,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

