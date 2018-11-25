Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) Receives $111.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.50 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $36,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $938,676.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,249,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,917,000 after acquiring an additional 98,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 34,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DIN traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.18. The company had a trading volume of 82,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of -0.06. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $42.05 and a 52 week high of $95.09.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.98 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.72%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

