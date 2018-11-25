Dogecoin Price Reaches $0.0021 (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Kraken, Exrates and BiteBTC. Dogecoin has a market cap of $251.26 million and approximately $11.58 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00749336 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00017084 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00001555 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00011457 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 117,140,658,647 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, BCEX, HitBTC, Sistemkoin, Coinsquare, CoinEgg, Gate.io, Cryptomate, Indodax, Exrates, Crex24, Coinbe, BiteBTC, BtcTrade.im, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, Coindeal, C-CEX, Tidex, Bittrex, Novaexchange, Poloniex, Trade Satoshi, Fatbtc, Tux Exchange, Ovis, C-Patex, Mercatox, Bits Blockchain, Cryptopia, Graviex, BX Thailand, Tripe Dice Exchange, YoBit, BitFlip, Bit-Z, CoinEx, Livecoin, Bitbns, Stocks.Exchange, Exmo, Instant Bitex, FreiExchange, BTC Trade UA, Bitsane, Koineks, Bittylicious, CoinFalcon, Cryptohub, CoinExchange, Kraken, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit, SouthXchange, cfinex and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.