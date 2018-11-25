Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Stake Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,826 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $930,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 136,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 841,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,649,000 after purchasing an additional 294,144 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.75 per share, with a total value of $100,127.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,433.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dollar Tree to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Dollar Tree to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.90.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $83.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.78 and a 52-week high of $116.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.01). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/dollar-tree-inc-dltr-stake-lowered-by-victory-capital-management-inc.html.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.