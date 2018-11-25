Paypoint plc (LON:PAY) insider Dominic Taylor acquired 16 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 774 ($10.11) per share, for a total transaction of £123.84 ($161.82).

Dominic Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Paypoint alerts:

On Monday, September 24th, Dominic Taylor acquired 14 shares of Paypoint stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 931 ($12.17) per share, for a total transaction of £130.34 ($170.31).

Shares of PAY stock opened at GBX 783 ($10.23) on Friday. Paypoint plc has a 12 month low of GBX 762 ($9.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,098 ($14.35).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypoint in a report on Monday, August 6th.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/dominic-taylor-buys-16-shares-of-paypoint-plc-pay-stock.html.

About Paypoint

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, North America, and France. The company offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles and prepaid debit card top-ups, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, broadband, and receipt advertising.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.