Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $20,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $702,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 106,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,407,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 10,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK stock opened at $86.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of -0.06. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $89.72.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.18%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

