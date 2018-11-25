Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 31,421 Shares of Exelon Co. (EXC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,599 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 31,421 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.4% in the third quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,682 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 24.5% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,225 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,932 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 13.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,658 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 18.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock opened at $44.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.57 and a one year high of $46.32.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The energy giant reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.22.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

