Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 46.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,863 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.1% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 668,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,732,000 after acquiring an additional 77,611 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.4% during the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 482,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,560,000 after acquiring an additional 86,735 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 370.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $266.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $251.66 and a twelve month high of $360.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $2.19. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.65.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 4,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.58, for a total value of $1,187,441.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $427,855.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,685.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,715 shares of company stock valued at $11,192,664 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

