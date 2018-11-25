Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,046 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 17th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.55.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $122.32 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.06 and a 52-week high of $173.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.03. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 44.13%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 22nd were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total transaction of $5,404,163.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,312.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.58 per share, with a total value of $124,826.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,209.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/eagle-asset-management-inc-sells-1046-shares-of-caterpillar-inc-cat.html.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.