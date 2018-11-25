Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,464,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,380 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $28,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 16,362 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 53,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $179,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,631.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,125 shares of company stock valued at $8,541,840 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th.

Shares of DEA opened at $17.78 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/easterly-government-properties-inc-dea-shares-bought-by-prudential-financial-inc.html.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.