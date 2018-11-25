Eastgroup Properties (EGP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EGP. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Eastgroup Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $92.00 price objective on Eastgroup Properties and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a hold rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.11.

EGP opened at $99.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.65. Eastgroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $77.74 and a fifty-two week high of $100.86.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $25,610.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,502,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,140,000 after purchasing an additional 116,567 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 28.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,500,000 after acquiring an additional 42,552 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 5.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 183,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,496,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 408,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 26.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 564,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,024,000 after acquiring an additional 118,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

