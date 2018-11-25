Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 5,982 Intel Co. (INTC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Well Done LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Morningstar set a $65.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Macquarie set a $60.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.56.

Shares of INTC opened at $46.54 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $220.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.11 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 21.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $102,050.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,593.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $295,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,758.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

