EduCoin (EDU) Tops 1-Day Volume of $851,464.00

EduCoin (CURRENCY:EDU) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 25th. EduCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $851,464.00 worth of EduCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EduCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EduCoin has traded down 48.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.77 or 0.02241862 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00532766 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00026563 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00014062 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00017337 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00017842 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007291 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007317 BTC.

EduCoin (CRYPTO:EDU) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2017. EduCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for EduCoin is www.edu.one. EduCoin’s official Twitter account is @PReducoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EduCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EduCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EduCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EduCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

