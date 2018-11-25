Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 12.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $114,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 317.5% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $148.20 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $108.12 and a 1 year high of $175.00. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $906.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 25,036 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,506,041.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,744,300.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 700 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $99,848.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,948 shares of company stock valued at $30,854,335 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.79.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/edwards-lifesciences-corp-ew-shares-bought-by-mml-investors-services-llc.html.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.