Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Shares Sold by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,714,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $977,456,000 after buying an additional 1,663,511 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,866,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $562,775,000 after buying an additional 211,258 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 117.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,505,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,144,000 after buying an additional 1,350,879 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,147,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,614,000 after buying an additional 107,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 70.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,444,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,467,000 after buying an additional 598,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays set a $143.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.79.

EW stock opened at $148.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $108.12 and a 12-month high of $175.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $906.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.56 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 30.11%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 7,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $1,203,684.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,839,739.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 25,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,506,041.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,744,300.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,948 shares of company stock worth $30,854,335. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

