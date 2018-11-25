EggCoin (EGG) Market Cap Tops $0.00

EggCoin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 25th. One EggCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EggCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of EggCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EggCoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007804 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00023456 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00217226 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000030 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000933 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000245 BTC.

EggCoin Profile

EggCoin (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015.

EggCoin Coin Trading

EggCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EggCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EggCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EggCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

