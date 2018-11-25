Elacoin (ELC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $0.00

Elacoin (CURRENCY:ELC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 25th. Elacoin has a market cap of $189,308.00 and $0.00 worth of Elacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00004929 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Elacoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00754165 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00017176 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00001516 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00012109 BTC.

Elacoin Profile

ELC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. Elacoin’s total supply is 642,276 coins and its circulating supply is 407,774 coins. The official website for Elacoin is elc.22web.org.

Buying and Selling Elacoin

Elacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

