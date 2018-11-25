ELCO Management Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 4,817 Pentair PLC (PNR)

ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Pentair by 614.1% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 257,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after buying an additional 221,098 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth $3,754,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 46.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 289,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth $5,670,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pentair from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $41.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Pentair PLC has a 52 week low of $36.06 and a 52 week high of $50.25.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.88 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

In related news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 17,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $770,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

