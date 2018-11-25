Elcoin Price Reaches $0.0105 (EL)

Elcoin (CURRENCY:EL) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Elcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Elcoin has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. Elcoin has a market cap of $118,216.00 and $111.00 worth of Elcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009439 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00024100 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00128812 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00192018 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $319.30 or 0.07874708 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009324 BTC.

Elcoin Coin Profile

Elcoin’s total supply is 20,935,289 coins and its circulating supply is 11,208,967 coins. The official website for Elcoin is elcoin.space. Elcoin’s official Twitter account is @7elephantru and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elcoin Coin Trading

Elcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

