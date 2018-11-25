Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $3.56 Million Position in Central Federal Co. (CFBK)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK) by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 229,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,034,683 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Central Federal worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Central Federal stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. Central Federal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $58.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.35.

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Federal had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Central Federal from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Central Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th.

About Central Federal

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank that provides various financial services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

