Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $8.41 Million in Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 389,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,409,000. Central Valley Community Bancorp comprises about 2.3% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 2.82% of Central Valley Community Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 23.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.8% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 73,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 14.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 112.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. 47.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.11. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 22.22%. Research analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as interest-bearing deposits comprising savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

