EmaratCoin (AEC) Market Cap Achieves $0.00

EmaratCoin (CURRENCY:AEC) traded up 288.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One EmaratCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0805 or 0.00002075 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. In the last week, EmaratCoin has traded up 369.9% against the dollar. EmaratCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $341.00 worth of EmaratCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BOScoin (BOS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00034021 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000803 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00001298 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 48% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000686 BTC.

EmaratCoin Coin Profile

EmaratCoin (CRYPTO:AEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2016. EmaratCoin’s total supply is 21,531,990 coins. The official website for EmaratCoin is emaratcoin.com. EmaratCoin’s official Twitter account is @EmaratCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EmaratCoin’s official message board is emaratcoin.com/#blog.

EmaratCoin Coin Trading

EmaratCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EmaratCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EmaratCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EmaratCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

