Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (AKO.A) and Monster Beverage (MNST) Critical Comparison

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) and Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of Monster Beverage shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Monster Beverage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Monster Beverage does not pay a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A and Monster Beverage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A $2.85 billion 1.08 $176.75 million N/A N/A Monster Beverage $3.37 billion 9.41 $820.67 million $1.46 39.26

Monster Beverage has higher revenue and earnings than Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A and Monster Beverage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A 0 0 1 0 3.00 Monster Beverage 1 4 10 1 2.69

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.93%. Monster Beverage has a consensus price target of $63.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.49%. Given Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A is more favorable than Monster Beverage.

Profitability

This table compares Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A and Monster Beverage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A 6.81% 15.11% 5.95% Monster Beverage 25.86% 25.47% 20.53%

Volatility & Risk

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monster Beverage has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Monster Beverage beats Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A Company Profile

Embotelladora Andina SA engages in the production and distribution of Coca-Cola products. Its products are categorized through sparkling beverages, juice, water, sport drink, energy drink, and ice tea. The company was founded on February 7, 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors. Monster Beverage Corporation sells its products under the Monster Energy, Monster Energy Ultra, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Java Monster, Muscle Monster, Punch Monster, Juice Monster, Übermonster, BU, Mutant Super Soda, Monster Hydro, Espresso Monster, Caffé Monster, Nalu, NOS, Full Throttle, Burn, Mother, Ultra Energy, Play and Power Play(stylized), Relentless, BPM, Gladiator, and Samurai brands. The company was formerly known as Hansen Natural Corporation and changed its name to Monster Beverage Corporation in January 2012. Monster Beverage Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Corona, California.

