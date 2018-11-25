Emerge Energy Services’ (EMES) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their hold rating on shares of Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EMES. ValuEngine raised shares of Emerge Energy Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Emerge Energy Services in a report on Monday, August 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Emerge Energy Services from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Emerge Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Emerge Energy Services in a report on Saturday, September 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerge Energy Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of EMES opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.80 million, a PE ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.31. Emerge Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.28). Emerge Energy Services had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Emerge Energy Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerge Energy Services will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Emerge Energy Services news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,082 shares in the company, valued at $575,377.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Emerge Energy Services by 88.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Emerge Energy Services by 42.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 198,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 58,700 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Emerge Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $1,048,000. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerge Energy Services Company Profile

Emerge Energy Services LP, through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC, operates an energy services company in the United States. It engages in mining, producing, and distributing silica sand, which is a primary input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The company serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing.

