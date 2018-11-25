ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA) vs. CHF Solutions (CHFS) Critical Review

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) and CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of -4.12, suggesting that its share price is 512% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHF Solutions has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and CHF Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENDRA Life Sciences $350,000.00 59.32 -$5.37 million N/A N/A CHF Solutions $3.55 million 1.75 -$13.38 million ($37.15) -0.02

ENDRA Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CHF Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.1% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of CHF Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of CHF Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and CHF Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A CHF Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

CHF Solutions has a consensus target price of $3.30, indicating a potential upside of 275.00%. Given CHF Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CHF Solutions is more favorable than ENDRA Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and CHF Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENDRA Life Sciences -114.33% -394.07% -266.99% CHF Solutions -459.89% -169.26% -143.31%

Summary

CHF Solutions beats ENDRA Life Sciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound systems. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as CT, MRI, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease or internal bleeding. It also offers the Nexus-128 system that combines light-based thermos-acoustics and ultrasound to address the imaging needs of researchers studying disease models in pre-clinical applications. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc., an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. The company focuses on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. It offers Aquadex FlexFlow consoles and the related disposable products in Singapore and Hong Kong. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

