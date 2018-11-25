Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.35% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 294.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

In related news, Director John Q. Arnold acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.59 per share, with a total value of $45,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas Bauche sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,761 shares in the company, valued at $155,168.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, FIG Partners raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.15.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.95 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 13.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/enterprise-financial-services-corp-efsc-shares-sold-by-lsv-asset-management.html.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.