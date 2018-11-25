EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $22,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,710,159 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,199,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,930 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,146,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,966,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in EOG Resources by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,924,467 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $239,461,000 after acquiring an additional 597,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $113,151,000 after acquiring an additional 383,658 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG stock opened at $100.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $96.54 and a 52-week high of $133.53. The company has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP David W. Trice sold 2,489 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $317,198.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,533,404.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 1,792 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $209,305.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,741 shares in the company, valued at $5,809,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $147.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.61.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/eog-resources-inc-eog-shares-sold-by-westpac-banking-corp.html.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.