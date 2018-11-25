ePlus Inc. (PLUS) Holdings Trimmed by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,147 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,619 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 2.71% of ePlus worth $34,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ePlus by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ePlus by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ePlus by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of ePlus in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of ePlus in a report on Friday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

In related news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 7,500 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $764,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,165.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 20,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $2,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,752 shares in the company, valued at $10,073,954.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,794 shares of company stock valued at $4,241,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $77.79 on Friday. ePlus Inc. has a one year low of $67.65 and a one year high of $107.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.22.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). ePlus had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $345.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that ePlus Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

