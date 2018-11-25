equinet Reiterates “€20.00” Price Target for Patrizia Immobilien (P1Z)

equinet set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf set a €24.55 ($28.55) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Baader Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.97 ($20.90) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €22.43 ($26.08).

Patrizia Immobilien has a 12 month low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a 12 month high of €24.34 ($28.30).

