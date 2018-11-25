Equinix Inc (EQIX) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,738 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of Equinix worth $59,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth about $100,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

In related news, insider Yau Tat Lee sold 2,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.86, for a total value of $1,068,945.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,182 shares in the company, valued at $835,400.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.65, for a total transaction of $863,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,141 shares in the company, valued at $9,125,512.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,108 shares of company stock worth $2,489,413 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $520.00 target price on shares of Equinix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $494.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $501.28.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $380.40 on Friday. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $370.79 and a fifty-two week high of $481.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($2.92). Equinix had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 18.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a $2.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $9.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Equinix Inc (EQIX) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/equinix-inc-eqix-shares-bought-by-canada-pension-plan-investment-board.html.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.