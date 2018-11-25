Equity BancShares (EQBK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQBK. Stephens raised Equity BancShares from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on Equity BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Equity BancShares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $584.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Equity BancShares has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $44.30.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $38.19 million for the quarter. Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity BancShares will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Craig L. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.04 per share, with a total value of $80,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary C. Allerheiligen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Equity BancShares by 141.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,290,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,648,000 after buying an additional 756,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equity BancShares by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,073,000 after buying an additional 27,308 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Equity BancShares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 573,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,509,000 after buying an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Equity BancShares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 440,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,306,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Equity BancShares by 17.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,751,000 after buying an additional 62,006 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

