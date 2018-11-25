EtherGem (EGEM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,517.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 52.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $230,488.00 and $3,517.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000462 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EtherGem alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00125791 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00190346 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $313.83 or 0.08288360 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026946 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem’s total supply is 13,197,985 coins. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io.

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.