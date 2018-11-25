Euromoney Institutional Investor (ERM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) in a research report released on Thursday.

ERM opened at GBX 1,250 ($16.33) on Thursday. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a twelve month low of GBX 995 ($13.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,358 ($17.74).

Get Euromoney Institutional Investor alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.30 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is a boost from Euromoney Institutional Investor’s previous dividend of $10.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%.

Euromoney Institutional Investor Company Profile

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a business-to-business information company in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Asset Management; Pricing, Data and Market Intelligence; Banking and Finance; and Commodity Events.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.