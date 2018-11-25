Eventbrite Inc (EB) Given $33.25 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.25 (Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $33.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Eventbrite an industry rank of 75 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EB shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Eventbrite stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.42. The stock had a trading volume of 54,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Eventbrite has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $40.25.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.66 million. Eventbrite’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eventbrite will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter valued at about $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

