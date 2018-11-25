Evotion Price Up 3.1% This Week (EVO)

Evotion (CURRENCY:EVO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 25th. Over the last week, Evotion has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Evotion has a market cap of $146,950.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Evotion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evotion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009437 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00024487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00128995 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00191248 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $318.41 or 0.07942622 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009435 BTC.

Evotion Profile

Evotion’s total supply is 3,275,504 coins. Evotion’s official website is evotion.info.

Evotion Coin Trading

Evotion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evotion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evotion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evotion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

