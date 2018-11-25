Exco Technologies (XTC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.27 per share for the quarter.

TSE:XTC opened at C$9.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.32. Exco Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$8.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.48.

In other Exco Technologies news, insider Paul Riganelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total transaction of C$101,500.00.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

