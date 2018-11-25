Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Declares Semiannual Dividend of $0.45

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) announced a semiannual dividend on Wednesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the transportation company on Monday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.42.

Expeditors International of Washington has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Expeditors International of Washington has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington to earn $3.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD stock opened at $73.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $59.10 and a twelve month high of $78.16.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPD. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $72.00 price objective on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 price objective on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.56.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 2,371 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total transaction of $174,671.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/expeditors-international-of-washington-expd-declares-semiannual-dividend-of-0-45.html.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.