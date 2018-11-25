Extended Stay America (STAY) Shares Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,160,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,310 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 1.14% of Extended Stay America worth $43,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in Extended Stay America during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Iberiabank Corp purchased a new position in Extended Stay America during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Extended Stay America by 35.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Extended Stay America during the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Extended Stay America by 34.0% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STAY opened at $18.31 on Friday. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $22.58.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $351.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Extended Stay America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America downgraded Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Extended Stay America from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

Extended Stay America Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

