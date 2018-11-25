Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) Trading Down 6.5%

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) shares fell 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.46. 1,306,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 2,292,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

Several research firms recently commented on XOG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Extraction Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.33 and a beta of 1.80.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $282.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.67 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOG. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,233 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 37,237 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 171,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 183,300 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 292.7 MMBoe; and had 1,300 gross producing wells.

