Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Shares Sold by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.0% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $1,260,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,045,311.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BNP Paribas set a $85.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Societe Generale set a $92.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $75.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $76.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.91 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

