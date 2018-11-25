Facebook, Inc. (FB) Holdings Boosted by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,560 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 4,170.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,070,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858,520 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 21,254.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,612,283 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,137,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,830,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,437 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $430,727,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $428,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Facebook from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.54.

Facebook stock opened at $131.73 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $126.85 and a one year high of $218.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 37.57%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 5,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $907,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,077,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $290,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,476,450 shares of company stock valued at $252,271,094 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

