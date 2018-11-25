Ferguson (FERGD) vs. Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Critical Contrast

Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGD) and Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ferguson and Sherwin-Williams’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferguson N/A N/A N/A Sherwin-Williams 10.92% 45.22% 8.49%

Dividends

Ferguson pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Sherwin-Williams pays an annual dividend of $3.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Sherwin-Williams pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sherwin-Williams has raised its dividend for 39 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ferguson and Sherwin-Williams, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferguson 0 0 0 0 N/A Sherwin-Williams 0 8 13 1 2.68

Sherwin-Williams has a consensus price target of $468.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.74%. Given Sherwin-Williams’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sherwin-Williams is more favorable than Ferguson.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Ferguson shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Sherwin-Williams shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sherwin-Williams shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ferguson and Sherwin-Williams’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferguson N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sherwin-Williams $14.98 billion 2.59 $1.77 billion $14.27 29.09

Sherwin-Williams has higher revenue and earnings than Ferguson.

Summary

Sherwin-Williams beats Ferguson on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, hydrants, meters, and related water management products, as well as offers related services, such as water line tapping and pipe fusion services. In addition, it distributes heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration equipment to specialist contractors primarily in the residential and commercial markets for repair and replacement; and PVF products to industrial customers. Further, the company fabricates and supplies fire protection systems primarily to commercial contractors for new construction projects, as well as offers products, services, and solutions to enable maintenance of facilities across various RMI markets. Additionally, it offers supply chain management solutions for PVF and maintenance, repair, and operations. The company sells its home improvement products directly to consumers, as well as through a network of online stores. It operates its B2B business primarily under the Ferguson brand; and B2C business under the Build.com brand. The company provides products and services for maintenance of multi-family properties, government agencies, hospitality, education, healthcare, and other facilities. It operates a network of 2,310 branches and 22 distribution centers. The company was formerly known as Wolseley plc and changed its name to Ferguson plc in July 2017. Ferguson plc was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products through dealers, home centers, distributors, hardware stores, and other retailers. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 4,620 company-operated specialty paint stores. The Consumer Brands Group segment provides architectural paints, stains, varnishes, industrial products, wood finish products, wood preservatives, applicators, corrosion inhibitors, aerosols, caulks, and adhesives. The Performance Coatings Group segment offers industrial coatings for wood finishing and general industrial applications, automotive refinish products, protective and marine coatings, coil and packaging coatings, and performance-based resins and colorants; and specialty coatings through direct sales staff and outside sales representatives to retailers, dealers, jobbers, licensees, and other third party distributors. This segment operated 290 company-operated branches. The Sherwin-Williams Company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

