Ffcm LLC Has $601,000 Holdings in J M Smucker Co (SJM)

Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in J M Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,111,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in J M Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in J M Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 347.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in J M Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total transaction of $166,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Wolfe Research downgraded J M Smucker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price target on J M Smucker and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.09.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $110.71 on Friday. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $96.13 and a 52-week high of $133.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

