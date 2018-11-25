Ffcm LLC Invests $428,000 in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Stock

Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth about $117,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 761.4% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth about $170,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 137.6% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth about $184,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 price objective on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. UBS Group raised Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Shares of CAG opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.17. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $31.86 and a 12-month high of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 16th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

In other news, CFO David S. Marberger purchased 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,969.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,415.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Connolly purchased 14,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $499,986.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 217,607 shares in the company, valued at $7,670,646.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,112 shares of company stock valued at $849,948 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Ffcm LLC Invests $428,000 in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/ffcm-llc-invests-428000-in-conagra-brands-inc-cag-stock.html.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.