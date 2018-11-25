Ffcm LLC Raises Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)

Ffcm LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FE opened at $37.50 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $39.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. FirstEnergy had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a positive return on equity of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.91%.

FE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

