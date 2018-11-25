Ffcm LLC Takes $271,000 Position in Packaging Corp Of America (PKG)

Ffcm LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 46,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $95.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.82. Packaging Corp Of America has a twelve month low of $83.54 and a twelve month high of $131.13.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 11.54%. Research analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PKG. Zacks Investment Research cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Packaging Corp Of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.91.

Packaging Corp Of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

